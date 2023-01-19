Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 19, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. East-northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming north-northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 0.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20.