Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 2, 2023

Today – Patchy blowing snow after 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow after 2 am. Patchy blowing snow before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. South wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming east in the evening.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 12. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around -9. Blustery.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 5.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -15.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -7.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.