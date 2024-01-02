Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 2, 2023

Today – Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Southwest wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. East-southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Light and variable wind.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Blustery.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20.