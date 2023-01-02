Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 2, 2023

Today – Snow showers, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 8 am. High near 26. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. South wind around 5 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers between 7 am and 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. South wind around 7 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.