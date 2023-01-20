Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 20, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming northwest at 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 0.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 1.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.