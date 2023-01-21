Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 21, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a southwest wind of around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low of around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, becoming north-northeast 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Blustery, with a northeast wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.