Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 21, 2024

Today – Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 8 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday – Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday – Areas of fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.