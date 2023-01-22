Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 22, 2023

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 1.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.