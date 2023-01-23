Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 23, 2023

Monday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Isolated snow showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 1. West wind around 9 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18.