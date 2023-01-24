Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 24, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. Breezy.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 0.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15.