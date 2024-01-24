Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 24, 2024

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. West wind around 10 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday– Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 21.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.