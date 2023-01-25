Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 25, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow after 10 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 12.