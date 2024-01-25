Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 25, 2024

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind becoming west-southwest at 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. West wind 9 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. West-southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night– Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night– Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Tuesday– Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.