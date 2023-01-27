Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 27, 2023

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9 am. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind of 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow after 2 am. Patchy blowing snow before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday – Snow likely before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. South-southeast wind around 11 mph, becoming east-northeast in the evening.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 3 pm. Cloudy and cold, with a high near 9. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -11. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 2.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -17.

Tuesday – Sunny and cold, with a high near 10.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.