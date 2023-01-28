Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 28, 2023

Today – A slight chance of snow before 9 am, then a slight chance of snow after 4 pm. Patchy blowing snow between 10 am and 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. North northwest wind around 14 mph, becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. Cloudy and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Areas of blowing snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -14. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 16 to 21 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 3. Northeast wind around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -18. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny and cold, with a high near 10.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.