Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 29, 2023

Sunday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow after 9 am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2. Wind chill values as low as -30. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Sunday Night – Isolated snow showers before 9 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -15. Wind chill values as low as -30. Breezy, with an east wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming north of 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 6. Wind chill values as low as -25. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming northwest in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -15. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 11. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.