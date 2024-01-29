Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 29, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Light south-southwest wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. East-southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25.

Friday -A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night -A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.