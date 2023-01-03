Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 3, 2023

Today – Isolated snow showers between 9 am and 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West-southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. South wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.