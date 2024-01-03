Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 3, 2024

Today – Areas of fog before 10 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming east-northeast around 5 mph.

Tonight – Patchy fog before 2 am, then patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Light and variable wind.

Thursday – Areas of fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.