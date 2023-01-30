Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 30, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -30. North wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. West-southwest wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.