Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 30, 2024

Today – Patchy fog between 9 am and 10 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 22. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday – Patchy fog between 9 am and 10 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming south-southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Light and variable wind.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Light southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain after 11 pm, mixing with snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. South-southeast wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow before 1 pm, then a chance of rain between 1 pm and 2 pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind around 9 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy.

Sunday– A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.