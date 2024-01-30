Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 30, 2024

Today – Patchy fog between 9 am and 10 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 22. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday – Patchy fog between 9 am and 10 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming south-southwest around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Light and variable wind.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Light southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain after 11 pm, mixing with snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. South-southeast wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday – A chance of rain and snow before 1 pm, then a chance of rain between 1 pm and 2 pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind around 9 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.
Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy.
Sunday– A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Monday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.