Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 4, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West-southwest wind around 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.