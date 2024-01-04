Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 4, 2024

Today – Widespread fog, mainly before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Patchy fog between 3 am and 4 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.