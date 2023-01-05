Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 5, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 23. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 9 am. Patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. South wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.