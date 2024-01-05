Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 5, 2024

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday– Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy.