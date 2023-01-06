Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 6, 2023

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 2 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. East-southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. Southwest winds around 8 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.