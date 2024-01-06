Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 6, 2024

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. South wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Breezy.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy.