Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 7, 2024

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Light and variable wind becoming north-northwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 7 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.