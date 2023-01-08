Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 8, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west-northwest in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. North-northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming south-southwest in the evening.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South-southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.