Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 9, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 10 pm and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 31. Blustery, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Snow likely, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.