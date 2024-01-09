Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 9, 2024

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before 8 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2 pm. Patchy blowing snow between noon and 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Windy.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 0. Breezy.

M.L.King Day – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Breezy.