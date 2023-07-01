Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 1, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming west-southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming south of 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Independence Day – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50.

Friday– Sunny, with a high near 84.