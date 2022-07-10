Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 10, 2022

July 10, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph and increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph and decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.