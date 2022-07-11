Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 11, 2022

July 11, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northwest of 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind at 7 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind of 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind of 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind at 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind at 6 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South winds of 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.