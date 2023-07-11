Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 11, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 20 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light west-southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.