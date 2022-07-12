Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 12, 2022

Sponsor

Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming south at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.