Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 12, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west-northwest at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west-northwest at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low of around 52. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 16 to 21 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, becoming north-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.