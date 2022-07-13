Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 13, 2022

Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.