Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 13, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.