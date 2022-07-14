Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 14, 2022

July 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered showers between 9 am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.