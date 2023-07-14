Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 14, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind of 11 to 18 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west-northwest at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Windy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87.