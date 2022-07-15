Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 15, 2022

Sponsor

July 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 am, then isolated showers between 10 am and 11 am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.