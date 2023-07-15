Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 15, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Windy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 62. Windy, with a west wind of 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 54. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89.