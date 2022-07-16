Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 16, 2022

July 16, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.