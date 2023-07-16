Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 16, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph, becoming west-northwest at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming southeast at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 61. Windy, with a west-northwest wind of 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west of 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90.