Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 17, 2022

July 17, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph and increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph and decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.