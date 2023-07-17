Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 17, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Windy, with a northwest wind of 16 to 26 mph decreasing to 6 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East-northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.