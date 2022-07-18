Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 18, 2022

July 18, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph and decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph and increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.