Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 18, 2023

Today – Scattered showers, mainly between 7 am and 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 1 am and 4 am, then isolated showers after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday– Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.