Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 19, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between midnight and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. West wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East-northeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night– Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.